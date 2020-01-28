No threat to Melton to Oakham bus service despite rumours

Have your say

Rumours that a bus service carrying passengers between Melton, Oakham and Corby is to be axed next month have been quashed by Rutland County Council, which subsidises the route.

There have been a number of posts on social media voicing concern about the future of the RF1 buses, which pick up passengers in Windsor Street in the town and also call at Whissendine and Langham among other villages.

But the council announced today (Tuesday): “We have had a number of enquiries regarding the Traffic Commissioner’s Notices and Proceedings published Sunday January 22, 2020.

“Section 3 of this document - Registration of Local Bus Services – includes a reference to the cancellation of two outdated and unused registration numbers for the RF1 bus service.

“The cancellation of old registration numbers is a standard part of the Traffic Commissioner’s administrative processes, intended to maintain its registration database.

“This does not relate to the current RF1 bus service, which operates under a different registration number.

“There is no change to the RF1 bus service as a result of this.

“The service will continue to operate between Melton, Oakham and Corby, as normal.”