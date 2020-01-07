New travel shop to open this week in Melton’s former Thomas Cook unit

A new travel business is set to open in Melton on Thursday in the town’s former Thomas Cook shop, which closed in September following the collapse of the 178-year-old company.

Hays Travel bought up hundreds of Thomas Cook’s vacant shops around the UK including the one in Market Place in Melton.

And the firm confirmed today that it will be opening for business this week, although none of the former Thomas Cook employees have taken up an invitation to return to the shop under new employers.

A spokeswoman for Hays Travel told the Melton Times this afternoon: “The Melton Mowbray store will be opening on Thursday and there are currently five staff.

“All former Thomas Cook staff will have been invited back to their store but for various reasons have chosen to not return.

“Mike, the manager, did work for Thomas Cook in the past but all staff have been hired externally.”