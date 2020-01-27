New mentoring and counselling help for unemployed Melton people

People in the Melton borough who are not in work can now get employment mentoring and counselling from representatives of a new initiative in the area.

The Work. Live. Leicestershire (WiLL) project, which has been running in the county for a year, was launched in Melton on Friday at an event at Phoenix House.

The event was introduced by WiLL Keyworker Beverley Brown, who outlined the rural focus of the project, how it was made possible and the services provided by the 12

organisations involved.

Project collaborator, Access All Areas, who are based in Melton, also talked about their service and how creativity and counselling can play a key role in supporting people into work.

Director of Access All Areas Mark Frisby said: “In many cases, there are complex reasons why people aren’t able to find work.

“Access All Areas are looking beyond filling out application forms and are addressing those reasons themselves.”

The event also provided insights into the experiences of those already accessing the project through a presentation by a WiLL participant and an Access All Areas client, who shared their heartfelt stories with attendees.

There has already been a significant number of people referred to the project locally.

Sarah Boon, representing the WiLL project said: “We’ve already had a high level of interest in our project within Melton.

“There’s no doubt that locals will benefit from all 12 specialist organisations delivering here moving forward.”

WiLL has already helped 500 people access training, employment or education thanks to funding from the European Social Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund.

For more information about the project email contactus@workliveleicestershire.org.uk go to www.workliveleicestershire.org.uk or call 01162 498828.