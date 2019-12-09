New Melton Snooker Club owner cues up big plans

Have your say

When the owners of Melton Snooker Club put the business up for sale, club regular Ben Jackson decided that was his cue to move in.

Ben (29) is a familiar face around town having recently been involved in a community initiative to buy the Market Place coffee shop More Coffee, where he will remain a director.

But as a keen snooker player he thought taking over the club was an opportunity not to be missed.

Ben was handed the keys on Saturday and has immediately extended the opening hours, which are now 1pm to 11pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 10pm on Saturdays and noon to 10pm on Sundays.

And there are plans in the pipeline to improve the club for its current members as well as attract new people to the King Street premises.

Explained Ben: “On the first floor the layout is very outdated, so we plan to open it up to make better use of the space.”

The open plan area will include a bar, three pool tables and two dart boards.

There will still be a separate snooker match room.

There are windows over-looking the market place where those having a break from play can watch the world go by in the heart of the town.

The snooker hall on the second floor, which has five tables, will stay much the same for now after some cosmetic improvements.

One of the first things he plans to do is bring the tables up to scratch by having them re-clothed.

Ben said there is a snooker buzz in this area.

He explained: ”Leicester is a bit of a snooker hotspot with three-times world champion Mark Selby living there as well as other professionals, including Tom Ford and Ben Wollaston.

“Snooker has been a bit in decline in the UK in recent years but in some countries it’s still as popular as ever.

“In China, players are treated like superstars and snooker is on the national curriculum.”

He added: “We’re in a great central position in town.

“Anyone is welcome to pop in and have a look at what we have to offer.”

Future plans include attracting more younger players, starting darts teams and selling cues and accessories.

The club, which is open to members and non-members, can be contacted on 01664 500041.

Tables can be booked outside normal opening hours by special request.