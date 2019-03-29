New Melton family fun event to celebrate St George’s Day

Families will get the chance to celebrate St George’s Day in Melton with a special fun day in the town centre.

The event, on Sunday April 21, two days before England’s patron saint is celebrated, has been organised by staff at The Grapes pub, with all proceeds to go to the Royal British Legion’s community fund, which supports former servicemen and women.

A Medieval display team will be demonstrating their skills and there will also be Morris dancing. live entertainment and stalls for the enjoyment of visitors.

The event, in Market Place, will start at 10.30am and run through until mid-afternoon.

The pub’s landlady, Sharon Brown, said: “We wanted to do something for the legion around St George’s Day because they do such great work.

“It will also be nice, with everything going on with Brexit, to do something patriotic.”