New Melton entertainment centre launched for youngsters aged 10 to 17

A Melton couple are launching a new social and entertainment centre in the town aimed at youngsters aged between 10 and 17.

Yoof is based in North Street, on the Snow Hill industrial estate, and is equipped with pool tables, air hockey, table football, table tennis, computer games and a mini football and basketball court with discos planned at weekends.

The new Yoof entertainment centre venue in North Street, Melton EMN-191119-161703001

A disco is planned tonight (Thursday), from 7.30pm until 10.30pm, with room for up to 330 youngsters.

Christine Bligh, who has started up the centre with husband Simon, said: “I’ve got a five-year-old and a 12-year-old and the older one just doesn’t leave the house because he’s always on the PlayStation.

“We don’t think there is enough for youngsters to do in the town and we thought Yoof would give them a place to go and enjoy themselves and mingle with others.”

“We’re hoping to run the disco event as our launch event on Thursday if there is enough interest.”

Tickets are £8 to attend the first disco to cover games prizes and refreshments.

It is hoped the centre will be open on three evenings a week and all day Saturdays and Sundays and during school holidays.

It will cost youngsters £3 for an hour, £5 for two hours, £7 for three hours and £10 to attend all day.

Go online at www.yoof.co.uk for details on the centre.