New hope that Melton’s Thomas Cook shop will reopen

There is fresh hope that Melton’s Thomas Cook travel shop could yet reopen after news this morning (Wednesday) that Hays Travel plans to buy all of the company’s 555 stores across the UK.

The town’s Market Place shop closed on Monday September 23 following the collapse of the 178-year-old chain, leaving three full-time members of staff out of a job and customers across the borough losing their booked holidays or being left stranded abroad without a flight home.

Reports in the national media today suggest the proposed acquisition by Hays Travel with save around 2,500 jobs

All 555 Thomas Cook stores are to be bought by rival Hays Travel, which has 190 of its own shops in the UK, in a move that could save up to 2,500 jobs.

Melton Borough Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for growth and prosperity, Councillor Leigh Higgins, welcomed this morning’s news.

He told the Melton Times: “While this is good news nationally that all 555 stores have been bought by Hays, which could save up to 2,500 jobs, we are still awaiting the specific details of what it means for Melton’s store.

“The location where Thomas Cook is based is an important one for our high street and I would very much welcome the store being re-opened and back in use.

“Many residents have told me the fondest and high regard Melton people held for the staff at Thomas Cook and therefore I will be writing to Hays Travel to express that investing in Melton and saving jobs would be a good step to take while offering whatever support the council can give.”

More to follow.