More than 100 vulnerable families get festive food parcels from Melton Rotary scheme

More than 100 vulnerable families have received parcels of food for the festive seasons thanks to efforts of Melton Rotarians and the generosity of residents.

Ten members of the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray supported by five members of the Rotary Club of Melton Belvoir collected food donated by shoppers at the town’s Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Santa to help deliver food parcels colllected by Melton Rotarians and made up of donations from town shoppers EMN-191216-170905001

In addition, four boxes of food were handed over to Melton Storehouse for distribution to others in need this Christmas.

Organiser Helen Bett said: “I am overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of local people without whom this would not have been possible.

“This was an effective and successful project supporting some of the most deserving people of our town.”