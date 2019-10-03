Melton to host annual food festival this weekend

We had a large entry for last week’s competition offering five pairs of tickets to attend the East Midlands Food Festival this weekend (October 5 and 6).

The five winners drawn at random, who each win a pair of tickets, are Graham Adshead, of Oak Road, Melton; Stacey Perks, of Lynton Road, Melton; Rebecca Scoble, of Lambert Close, Melton; Rachel Rushin, of Owen Crescent, Melton; Gill Bland, of Victoria Street, Melton.

Winners will receive their tickets from us, by email, this afternoon. Print, or show the email to event organisers for free admission on your chosen day.

A major feature of the festival is the Street Food Zone with hot dishes from around the world and for those who like spirits there’s the best of gin, rum, vodka and whisky produced within 100 miles of the venue (Livestock Market, Melton).

In addition to the stands, celebrity chefs such as TV’s Rachel Green will be cooking up live demonstrations in the Food Theatre, with the ‘Cooking Maharaja’ giving you a flavour of the east.

A Kids Zone will give children (free festival entry) plenty of activities to entertain and educate them about food. To add atmosphere an award winning gospel choir and a ukulele band will be providing music.

Visit www.meltonmowbrayfoodfestival.co.uk