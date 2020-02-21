Melton Tesco Express store and petrol forecourt set to reopen

A Melton Tesco Express supermarket and petrol station is to reopen next week after being closed for more than five weeks for a major refurbishment.

The site, on Nottingham Road, will be open for business again on Monday, after new refrigeration units and flooring were installed as part of the upgrade works in the store.

Facilities have also been modernised on the petrol forecourt at what is a popular site for shoppers living in the north of the town as well as motorists.

A Tesco spokesperson told the Melton Times this morning (Friday): “We’re looking forward to welcoming customers back from 8am on Monday after essential maintenance works, including introducing pay at pump and upgrading our services in store.”