Melton stylists celebrate a decade of cutting hair in the town

Gents Grooming are celebrating their 10th anniversary as a Melton barbers - owner Lucy Howard (centre), Tanya Screeton (left) and Clare Holland EMN-211223-162844001

And to mark the milestone, at Gents Grooming, we have teamed up with them to offer £10 vouchers to 10 of our readers as competition prizes.

Owner Lucy Howard said: “It is amazing to celebrate our 10th birthday this month.

“We wanted to do something special to mark the occasion so we are offering £100 in vouchers to readers of the Melton Times.”

To stand a chance of winning a £10 voucher for Gents Grooming, take part in our competition in this week’s Melton Times, which is out now.

Deadline for entries is 4pm on Tuesday January 4, 2022.

Lucy and her colleagues, Tanya Screeton and Clare Holland have built up a loyal client base.

The team do wet shaves and grooming treatments as well as haircuts.

Lucy said: “It was a tough time for all businesses during the Covid pandemic and the lockdowns.

“When we were allowed to reopen we were working ridiculous hours to catch up with everyone who needed a proper haircut.”