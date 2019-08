Have your say

Staff at the Market Tavern at Melton Livestock Market are thrilled it is in line again to win a prestigious award.

The venue won the Farmers Guardian Mart’s The Heart category for auction cafe of the year last year and it is shortlisted again for 2019.

Manager Di Booth said: “It would be amazing to win it again.”

Go online at www.martstheheart.com if you would like to vote for it before August 28.