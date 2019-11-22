Melton’s Hallmark Consumer Services starts huge expansion drive

A leading company in Melton has started work on a major expansion that will see it double the size of its operations.

Hallmark Consumer Services, in Green Bank, Saxby Road, which employs 65 people and has a £5 million turnover, says the growth will take place over five years.

Phil Hall, managing director of Hallmark Consumer Services.

News of the expansion comes as Hallmark, the driver behind the BBC Countryfile calendar, launches its seasonal recruitment campaign to help cope with demand.

The first phase of expansion involves the construction of a new 8,000 sq ft of storage and shelving space built as an upper floor mezzanine, creating an extra 2,500 locations for carton picks and enhanced storage and shipping facility for a greater range in goods size.

The family-owned fulfilment company, which provides outsourced services including fulfilment, contract packing, direct mail and logistics solutions to a range of clients, originally bought the 40,000 sq ft warehouse and depot as its UK headquarters in 2013.

Philip Hall, managing director, said: “Our key aim is to deliver a first-class, personalised and flexible service that helps our clients to grow their business, and we have expanded our facility with this in mind.

“The additional space not only increases our size and efficiency, but means we can expand the range and size of goods we handle for our clients.”

He added: “Plans for a further 30,000 sq ft extension of the warehouse are already in development, which will double our capacity over the next five years.”

Hallmark Consumer Services was created 27 years ago and was crowned Team of the Year at the Melton Times Achievement Awards 2018 and the Fastest Growing Business at the Red Ribbon National Family Business Awards 2013.

Mr Hall said: “Expanding our existing premises was a no-brainer.

“Melton has excellent transport links which enable us to provide an efficient delivery service across the UK, which will be further enhanced when the Melton bypass is completed.”