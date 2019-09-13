Melton rotary group launches fundraising calendar

Have your say

Members of the Rotary Enterprise Group are shown launching their 2020 fundraising calendar at a cheese and wine evening held at Tresillian House, Melton.

It features many of the borough’s celebrated events and landscapes, captured by members of Melton Photographic Club.

John Southerington, senior townwarden and chairman of feoffees said at the launch: “When you look at the photos, you can see they’ve all been taken locally – there’s Garthorpe races, Paint the Town Red and a great selection showcasing the farming community.

“The production is outstanding and its great value for money – I hope to see them selling like hotcakes in local shops.”

Another guest, Rob Morrish, store manager at Morrisons said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for us to be able to sell the calendar.

“It’s great to have something local to sell apart from pork pies.

“It’s a great cause – we’re happy to be involved and looking forward to some good sales.”

Dozens of photos were submitted from local photographers and Melton’s Photographic Club.

The club’s David Morris said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the calendar – especially seeing it come to life.

“We’re already looking forward to starting next year’s.”

Adrienne Holland, president of Melton’s Rotary Club, said: “It’s an excellent initiative from a lively and supportive group – they’re an asset to our club.

“The focus of our Rotary Enterprise Group is to help entrepreneurs and small businesses to grow through their bursary scheme.”

The calendar is now on sale for £5, across various outlets in the town including Melton Mowbray Town Estate, Melton Library, LC Computers, Melton Sports, Morrisons, the Sugar Loaf pub at Ab Kettleby and the Anchor Inn at Nether Boughton.

Anyone interested can also email enterprisegroup@meltonrotary.org.uk to order a copy.