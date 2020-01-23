Melton MP calls for urgent government debate on post-Brexit protection of pork pies and Stilton

Melton MP Alicia Kearns has this morning (Thursday) made a speech in Parliament calling for an urgent debate on the issue of the post-Brexit geographical protection of the area’s pork pies and stilton cheese.

The foods enjoy protected status which means they can only be made to a specific recipe ands within a certain distance of the town through an order made by the European Union (EU).

But when the UK leaves at the ends of this month there are fears that protection will end and lead to producers here and on the Continent making inferior versions and damage the brand.

The government has shown a willingness to create a new scheme in this country which would safeguard the status of protected foods, such as Cumberland sausages and Cornish pasties, as well as Melton pork pies and Stilton cheese, after being lobbied by producers.

But, with Brexit looming, producers would like their status proteced in Europe as well after we leave the EU.

Mrs Kearns today asked Conservative colleague, Jacob Rees-Mogg, who is Leader of the House of Commons: “Would you agree on government time to a debate on how the UK government can best protect geographically-protected foods post-Brexit.”

Mr Rees-Hogg replied: “This is an important issue.

“It’s one that will be considered in negotiations with the European Union and will, I’m sure, come to this House at some time.”