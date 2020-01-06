Melton delivery driver enjoys starring in national TV advert

A Melton delivery driver who is starring in a new television advert says he was ‘completely out of my comfort zone’ when he did the filming for it.

Paul Wells is one of seven Wiltshire Farm Foods team members to appear in the new advertising campaign as the company continues to use employees rather than actors.

Melton man Paul Wells makes his TV debut in the latest Wiltshire Farm Foods TV advert EMN-200601-170131001

The TV advert showing Paul, which is now airing on ITV and Channel 4, shows him delivering a meal to the home of a grandmother, who is with her grand-daughter, and putting the food in her fridge.

Paul, who is one of the drivers at the firm’s Loughborough base and who has worked there for a year, said: “It is completely out of my comfort zone, something completely different.

“When I was told about it, I thought they were joking or winding me up.

“But it’s been brilliant, I’ve loved every minute of it.”

He added with a chuckle: “Some of my customers know, but some may get a shock when they see me on TV.

“The ones I’ve discussed it with have told me about the times when they’ve been on TV.

“So it is really good and a great experience to share.”

Watch Paul’s TV advert online at www.apetito.link/Paul-from-Loughborough on the company’s You Tube channel.