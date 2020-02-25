Melton Council to collaborate with other district councils to improve services

Melton Borough Council is to collaborate with the county’s other six district authorities in a bid to learn from each other to improve services.

The move, which was announced this week is aimed at tackling issues such as reducing carbon footprints, how best to support communities and ways of strengthening town centres.

It will see the councils split into two area groups, with Melton joining the Charnwood and North West Leicestershire councils in a Northern Leicestershire Strategic Alliance and Harborough, Hinckley and Bosworth, Oadby and Wigston plus Blaby forming a Southern Leicestershire Strategic Alliance.

In a joint statement, Melton Council leader Joe Orson and his equivalents in the other six councils said: “District and borough councils in Leicestershire have a long and successful track record in collaborating to deliver local, high-quality, and award-winning services.

“There are now plans to further develop that approach to improve public services, making them even more effective, efficient and resilient.

“All seven district and borough councils have agreed to work together and to form two informal groups which align to existing geographic clusters.

“This will build on existing shared services and collaboration across the region.

“In practise this will help co-ordinate important work on issues like reducing district and borough councils’ carbon footprints, supporting communities and strengthening town centres.

“The two groupings are not hard lines on a map or formal arrangements but do provide an opportunity for councils to come together and work on shared services and collaboration.”

This does not preclude future collaboration between any of the district or borough councils, the statement added.