Melton car dealership to close today

One of Melton’s biggest car dealerships closes today (Wednesday) with the majority of staff being offered jobs at other garages operated by the company.

Sandicliffe’s Ford and Kia sites, on Leicester Road, have been axed along with the company’s Hucknall dealership in north Nottingham.

Paul Woodhouse​, managing director for Sandicliffe, told the Melton Times: “Across both sites this will affect approximately 50 members of staff, over 95 per cent of whom have accepted alternative employment within the group.

“The advantage of us being a geographically regional business is that it is easy for us to offer roles close by.”

On why the decision was taken to close, Mr Woodhouse said: “As with all vehicle manufacturers across the UK, Ford and Kia continually look at their market representation.

“They have taken the view that they do not require representation in either Melton or Hucknall.

“As we are key partners of both brands in the East Midlands we have accepted their wishes and acted accordingly.

“We have invested in state-of-the-art facilities in Nottingham, Loughborough and Leicester.”

The closure will be disappointing for customers in Melton who have had their vehicles serviced at the Leicester Road dealership and those who like to buy those makes of car.

Mr Woodhouse added: “Customers will have the option of going to our sites in Loughborough, Leicester and Nottingham.

“For service customers, we have always offered collection and delivery and courtesy cars.

“For customers wanting to buy a car who do not want to visit the showrooms, we will continue to offer home test drives whereby we will visit the customer either at home or at work with any car they are interested in test driving.”