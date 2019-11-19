Melton cafe’s staff celebrate top award

Staff at Melton’s Off The Beaten Path cafe are celebrating being given the prestigious Good Food Award for the second year running.

The Park Road business is the only eaterie in town to get the rating and is one of only 350 nationwide to get one.

The sign for Melton cafe Off The Beaten Path EMN-191119-155317001

It was taken over by Wayne and Lynne Sharpe three years ago, when they decided to keep the name it has always had since being opened 20 years ago.

Lynne told the Melton Times: “We are absolutely delighted to get the award again.

“We pride ourselves on our customer care, the fact that 99 per cent of everything we serve is home made and that we source local and artisan food for our customers.”