Melton cafe asks customers to be kind and buy a coffee for someone who can’t afford one

Melton people are being urged by a town centre cafe to be kind to others by buying a cup of coffee for those who can’t afford one.

More Coffee, in Market Place, is taking part in the ‘Suspended Coffees’ initiative whereby kind-hearted customers pay for an extra drink which can be redeemed later by someone who can’t buy their own.

Since it started a month ago the coffee shop has had dozens of generous donations but only a handful of the coffees have been claimed.

Adrian Nelson, a More Coffee investor, said: “This is a fantastic scheme that we’re very happy to support.

“Anyone who is in need can drop in for a free coffee.

“No-one has to prove anything and we won’t turn anybody away.

“It’s not just for people who are at rock bottom but those who might just be having a bad time.”

The Suspended Coffees movement began in the UK in 2013 and its founders say it’s about much more than the coffee - it’s about restoring faith in humanity by highlighting the simple acts of kindness happening all around us, and encouraging others to do the same.

The scheme is based on an Italian tradition called Cafe Sospeso, meaning suspended or pending coffee and has spread worldwide.