Melton business owners asked for feedback in major new council survey

The views of Melton borough business owners on the challenges they currently face are being sought as part of a major new survey by the council.

Officials and councillors want to hear from companies and enterprises, both large and small, to find out what support they require over the next three years.

Melton Council has recently adopted its Melton Growth and Prosperity Plan 2018 - 2022, which defines economic development and regeneration aspirations with the key objective ‘to work in partnership to promote and support sustainable economic growth, making sure Melton is an exciting and inspiring place to do business’.

Councillor Leigh Higgins, the portfolio holder for growth and prosperity said: “Through this survey, we want to obtain a clearer picture of the current challenges facing businesses, and by understanding their growth ambitions, we will be able to target support to where it can be of most benefit to local businesses.”

Go online at www.melton.gov.uk/business and click on ‘Business Survey 2019’ to complete the survey, which closes at 5pm on Friday October 4.