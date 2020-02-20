Melton business donates £30,000 to four local charities

A Melton business has donated a total of almost £30,000 to four local charities.

Home-Start Horizons; the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance Service (DLRAA); the Leicestershire and Rutland hospice, LOROS, and The Phoenix Children’s Foundation have all been given money by The Melton Building Society.

A sum of £28,878 was raised in 2019 through affinity savings accounts, which give savers an attractive rate of interest, and every year the society donates a percentage of the average daily account balances to the relevant charity.

Stuart Sullivan, chief executive at Home-Start Horizons, a charity which helps children get the best start in life, said: “This fantastic donation from the Melton Building Society will help us to continue making a difference to the lives of children and families in Melton and Rutland.

“We recruit and train volunteers to work with families offering practical help and emotional support to parents with the aim of helping parents to give their children the best possible start in life.

“This would not be possible without the support of organisations such as The Melton.”

Martin Reason, chief executive at the building society, said: “Our affinity partners all provide extremely valuable services to our local community and we are proud to be able to make these donations.

“Affinity accounts enable our members to help their chosen charity as the more money they save, the more the Melton donates to the charity each year.”