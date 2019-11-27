Melton accountants to create jobs after relocation

A growing firm of accountants is planning to create jobs after moving into new premises in Melton Mowbray.

The TC Group, which currently has 10 members of staff, has just relocated into offices at the Pera business park, in Nottingham Road, from its previous base at Harwood House, in Park Road.

The Group, which is one of the UK’s fastest growing top 60 firms, serves a variety of clients ranging from farms to software and engineering firms, recycling and international businesses.

It has just expanded its service base to include financial services (investments, protection and mortgages) and legal services (corporate, commercial and HR law).

Trevor Shaw, managing partner, said: “We are enjoying a period of consolidated growth across a number of sectors and have reached the point where we need new premises which are suitable for the further expansion and development of the business.

“By offering an expanded range of services it means that business clients and the wider public can access all the professional advice they need from a single firm rather than appoint four or five separate advisers.

Mr Shaw added: “We are recruiting an Independent Financial Adviser and will be increasing staff numbers as we grow.

“We are committed to investing in wider professional services to provide clients with a full professional service and this means having the right people in place to do that.

“As a group we already act for 6,000 business owners and their families, providing a broad mix of accounting, tax, legal, HR and financial advice.”

Over the last two months, the TC Group has also acquired a new office in Beverley, East Yorkshire and greatly expanded its South West operation in Keynsham.