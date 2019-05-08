Melton accountants Duncan & Toplis back leading business group

A leading firm of accountants has become a patron of the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce.

Duncan & Toplis, which has offices in Park Road, has joined car maker Toyota and the University of Nottingham as patrons of the chamber.

Ian Phillips, deputy managing director at Duncan & Toplis, said: “We have a presence in towns and cities across the East Midlands and strong connections with leading businesses in the area, so it made sense to further strengthen our ties with the business community through supporting the East Midlands Chamber.”

David Pearson, the Chamber’s director of partnerships, said: “Duncan & Toplis are leaders in their field and we’re pleased they’ve chosen to become patrons. We’re looking forward to seeing Duncan & Toplis engage with, and support our Chamber members.”