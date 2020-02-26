Major plans to redevelop Long Clawson Dairy site

Plans will be considered by councillors tomorrow (Thursday) for a major redevelopment of Long Clawson Dairy, one of the nation’s biggest producers of Stilton cheese.

The dairy is seeking full planning permission to demolish an old packing building and construct a new 15.5-metre high structure containing new cheese maturation rooms and, on the top floor, a new HQ office for up to 55 employees and a staff restaurant.

Long Clawson Dairy EMN-200226-120514001

Outline approval is sought is also sought for the demolition of the existing offices and part of the old dairy and maturation area at the West End section of the site and their replacement with new maturation and process rooms to fully connect the existing production buildings to the new maturation buildings.

The dairy also wants outline permission to change the use of the retained buildings fronting onto West End into offices or flats and to create a new village green there.

Melton Borough Council, which will consider the proposals at a planning meeting tomorrow evening, has received more than 30 written objections from villagers and a petition signed by 260 people, with concerns that the new maturation and office building will dominate the village skyline and that the planned new developments at West End will have an adverse impact on historic buildings in that part of Long Clawson.

The company say the changes are needed to update the site to maximise production, replace ageing buildings and ensure the site remains viable as a dairy for years to come.

Cheeses are turned daily during the maturation stage at Long Clawson Dairy EMN-200226-155320001

The West End entrance is rarely used now, it says, and the changes will allow for Hickling Lane to become the only access, reducing the number of heavy vehicles passing through the village.

A report which will go before councillors states: “The proposal comprises the rationalisation and enhancement of the operation of the site to allow a more efficient long term dairy operation.

“The application states that the original buildings on West End are outdated and unfit for purpose, comprising buildings from a previous era in food manufacturing in the early part of the growth of the business.

“The new Dairy buildings meet rigorous food hygiene regulations; however, continued investment in the old buildings is now considered counter productive and there are too many restrictions imposed by structure and design of what is now a bygone era in terms of food production.”

Council officials will recommend that councillors approve the plans although they acknowledge that the new maturation and staff building ‘would have a visual

impact beyond the confines of the site’.

A report states: “Although the building is taller than ideal, the case for the need for the accommodation has been made and alternative layouts have been considered and discounted as not workable.

“Any visual harm arising from this building must therefore be weighed up in the planning balance with the continuation of Long Clawson Dairy operating from this

site and the other benefits accruing from the scheme such as noise and traffic reduction.”

One of the objectors wrote to the council to say it should be refused because the new cheese maturation and staff building would make it as visible in Long Clawson as the Pera tower is for people in Melton and that is out of keeping with a village setting with lights likely to be on throughough the night.

The parish council wrote to the council to say it is concerned that the proposed West End developments ‘will totally undermine the historic context of Leamington House and change the street scene detrimentally’.