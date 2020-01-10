Life-saving defibrillator installed in Melton hotel

A Melton hotel is the latest location in the town for a life-saving defibrillator to be installed.

Premier Inn has put the device, which delivers an electric shock through the heart of a person in cardiac arrest, in all of its 800 hotels across the UK, including the one in Norman Way.

Emergency first aiders have been trained in the use of a defibrillator at the Melton hotel and at least one of them will be on duty for 24 hours every day.

One of the hotel chain’s defibrillators has already saved a life when it was used to revive a customer at a pub near to its Westminster hotel.

Anthony Marsh, chairman of the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, praised the initiative by Premier Inn and called on other hotel chain’s to follow suit.

He said: “I very much welcome the decision by Whitbread to place a defibrillator at each of their Premier Inn hotels – it’s a move which could save countless lives and I hope other major hotel chains follow suit.

“A cardiac arrest can happen to absolutely anyone; young or old, fit or not.

“When someone suffers a cardiac arrest, not to be confused with a heart attack, they are clinically dead; their heart has stopped beating and they will not recover unless someone is prepared to start CPR quickly and a defibrillator is attached to them to reset the heart.

“Currently, the survival rate from cardiac arrests in the UK is tragically low at around seven per cent, but by increasing the number of defibrillators available and growing the number of people prepared to carry out CPR, that figure can be improved markedly.

“The reality is that increasing the number of defibrillators could make the difference between life and death and ultimately give friends and families the chance to spend time with their loved ones that they would not otherwise have had.”