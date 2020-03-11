Kath’s pies go down a treat at British Pie Awards

Have your say

A family-run business from Old Dalby has celebrated its victories in two classes at the annual British Pie Awards in Melton.

Nice Pie was started from humble beginnings by Phil and Kath Walmsley seven years ago.

The proprietors of Turner's Pie show off their Supreme Champion trophy at the British Pie Awards in Melton which they won for their Top Rump Steak and Stilton Pie EMN-201103-103400001

And, boosted by an appearance on a Jamie Oliver TV show, it has expanded rapidly.

Kath is already a multiple-award winner and her pies impressed the judges again at this year’s pie awards, which were judged at the town’s St Mary’s Church.

Nice Pie won the Fish Pie class and the Chicken With Other Meat Pie category, with their Chicken and Ham Hock Pie.

Kath attended the presentation dinner on Friday to pick up the trophies.

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns at the presentation dinner for the British Pie Awards in Melton with the young piemaker award winner Laura Pepper EMN-201103-103337001

The business was also highly commended in the Beef and Any Flavour Combination Pie class with its Melton Mowbray Steak Pie.

Nice Pie was awarded four gold awards, two silvers and two bronzes in a competition which attracted a whopping entry of 848 pies from 160 professional pie bakers, butchers and chefs from around the country.

Phil told the Melton Times: “Kath did extremely well again against some tough opposition.

“The Melton Mowbray Steak Pie is our best seller so it was great to get recognised for that one.

Organiser Matthew O'Callaghan with some of the winners at the presentation dinner for the British Pie Awards in Melton EMN-201103-103312001

“That came right out of the blue so we are really pleased with that.

“Kath decided to enter our best selling pies this year and the judges certainly seemed to like them.

“Winning national awards like these are great for business because it keeps our name up there with the best piemakers in the country.”

Melton’s historic Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe took away two silver awards in the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie and the Pork Pie classes.

Judges at the British Pie Awards in Melton EMN-201103-103248001

And there was a bronze award for Asfordby Hill-based Brockleby’s for its Summer Isles Salmon Pie in the Fish Pie class.

Also celebrating were Feast and the Furious, a small smokery based in Melton, which sells its products at the town’s farmers’ market every Tuesday and at food events locally and around the country.

The business took a silver award in the Beef and Cheese Pie category with its Smoked Beef and Smoked Stilton Cheese Pie.

The company’s Jon Oakes told the Melton Times: “This is the first time we have entered the awards and it was the only pie we entered.

“So we are absolutely thrilled to win any kind of award, especially when it showcases the different products and ingredients we currently sell in our business.”

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham, at the presentation dinner for the British Pie Awards in Melton EMN-201103-103324001

Some of the near 900 pies entered for the British Pie Awards in Melton EMN-201103-103349001

The proprietors of Turner's Pie show off their Supreme Champion trophy at the British Pie Awards in Melton which they won for their Top Rump Steak and Stilton Pie EMN-201103-103225001