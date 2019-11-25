Jungle queen Toff sparkles at Belvoir Castle festive launch

As the nation enjoys the latest series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here a former ‘Queen of the jungle’ from the ITV1 reality show visited Belvoir Castle as a special guest at a Christmas launch event.

Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo, who was crowned champion of Ant and Dec’s popular Australia-based programme two years ago, switched on the festive lights at the castle’s Engine Yard shopping mall in front of a crowd of more than 1,500 people.

Toff at the Engine Yard Christmas lights switch on event

Toff, who also starred in the reality show Made in Chelsea, was the star of the event, which was held in support of the charity Hope Against Cancer.

The evening also heralded the opening of Santa’s Grotto at the yard with live music from a brass band and carol singers adding to the festive atmosphere.

Lady Violet Manners, the oldest child of David Manners, 11th Duke of Rutland, and Emma Manners, Duchess of Rutland, who all live at the castle, said: “What a fantastic evening it was.

“It was wonderful to welcome Toff to the Vale of Belvoir for the first time, as well as so many visitors, and to celebrate the start of our Christmas season.”

Toff with Tracy Hallam (Hope Against Cancer) and You Tuber Josh Pieters at the Engine Yard Christmas lights switch on

She added: “We love this time of year at Belvoir as the castle and Engine Yard both look so magical.”

The castle is open for an extended period this year, on weekdays until Friday December 6 with the stunning interiors dressed for the festive season with sparkles and spectacularly decorated Christmas trees.

The various retailers will be selling festive gifts and there will be a number of free Christmas fairs every weekend for the next month.

Shoppers look for Christmas gifts at the festive launch at the Engine Yard