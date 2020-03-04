Judges taste test 848 pies at British Pie Awards in Melton

Judges have been taste testing hundreds of pies in Melton’s historic St Mary’s Church today (Wednesday) at the annual British Pie Awards.

More than 150 producers from throughout the nation delivered a total of 848 pies to the town for the prestigious competition.

The Rev Kevin Ashby, Rector of Melton, launches the British Pie Awards judging with the traditional blessing of the pies EMN-200403-133355001

The dozens of judges tasked with deciding the 23 category winners and overall champion included Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns and Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham.

Entries are limited to baked pies which have a filling totally encased in pastry and they must be commercially available at the time of the awards.

Last year’s Supreme Champion ‘Pie of Pies’ was a Vegan Curried Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash Pie made by butchers Jon Thorner from Somerset - the first vegan pie ever to win.

Find out later this week on our website who the winners were from the event, which coincides with British Pie Week.

Judges taste test the 848 entries for this year's British Pie Awards at St Mary's Church, Melton EMN-200403-141401001

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham, judges one of the entries for the 2020 British Pie Awards EMN-200403-141338001

Some of the pies entered for the 2020 British Pie Awards at Melton's St Mary's Church EMN-200403-133428001

Judges at the British Pie Awards in Melton EMN-200403-141350001