How supportive are Melton employers to young job-seekers?

A study is being carried out to see how supportive employers are to young job-seekers in the Melton borough.

The aim is to highlight the issue of young people in rural areas struggling to find a job because they are unable to gain work experience to learn the skills which will help them.

The peer panel who are carrying out the study on rural employer websites EMN-190512-110121001

A panel of eight youngsters, aged 18 to 30, are assessing and scoring the job section on the company websites of 200 rural businesses across the county.

This work is being led by Access Generation CIC, a social enterprise involved in the Work Live Leicestershire (WiLL) project.

The latter is led by sight-loss charity Vista, and funded by the European Social Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund and aims to help over 500 people into work, training or learning opportunities in rural areas.

Jemma Redden, director of Access Generation, said: “We want this research to be used to highlight the gap in the recruitment process for inexperienced young people and then provide guidance for employers to make the necessary changes to make the process of applying for work accessible and supportive.”

Access Generation provides young people with a platform and a voice to raise awareness of the issues they face when applying for jobs.

Suraya, a member of the peer panel carrying out the study, said: “I live in a rural community and since graduating I have found it hard to find employment.

“I would love to see more local employers offering graduate or trainee positions and making the job application process supportive to someone who hasn’t got the experience yet.”

The results of the assessments will be published in a report for the WiLL project in the New Year.

Email jemma.redden@accessgeneration.co.uk if you would like your company’s website included in the study.