Four men detained after immigration raid on Melton takeaway

Immigration officials raided a Melton takeaway and detained four men who were found to be working in the UK illegally.

The enforcement officers, helped by police, swooped on the Golden Choice Chinese eaterie on Windsor Street.

A spokesman for the immigration department said: “Acting on intelligence, and with assistance from Leicestershire Police, Immigration Enforcement officers visited Golden Choice Chinese, Windsor Road, Melton Mowbray, at 6pm on Thursday.

“Checks identified that four men were working illegally.

“They included two Chinese nationals, aged 32 and 33, and a 53-year-old Malaysian national, who had overstayed their visas and a 20-year-old, also Chinese, who was working in breach of his visa conditions.

“All four men were transferred to immigration detention pending their removal from the UK.”

Where illegal working is suspected, businesses may be served a notice warning that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker may be imposed.

The employer will be liable unless they can demonstrate that appropriate right to work document checks were carried out such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.

The immigration department say investigations into Golden Choice Chinese are continuing.