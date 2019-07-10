Florists hope to blossom in Melton

Two enterprising florists are hoping to turn their own business in Melton into a blooming success.

The pair have just opened Flower Paradise, in Sherrard Street.

Inside Flower Paradise.

The long-established shop has been empty for about 10 months, but now the lease has been taken on by veteran florists Cheryl Davies and Sam York.

Mrs Davies said: “We’ve only been open a week but it is already going really well.

“Customers have been saying how delighted they are that the shop is a florists once again.”

Mrs Davies said: “I have been a florist for 16 years and Sam for 18 years.

Flower Paradise.

“We have worked in flower shops before, but for other people and felt that this was the time to do something for ourselves.

“We’ve got lots of experience of making up bouquets, preparing for weddings and other special occasions.

“This shop, which I think began life as a fruit and veg outlet, had been empty for about 10 months and we saw it as the perfect opportunity to break out and to go for it ourselves.”

Mrs Davies: “We are not expecting to employ anyone else, we will be doing the work ourselves.

“Our immediate aim is to get the shop established.”

Shelagh Core, manager for Melton BID, said: “It is fantastic news that this shop is open again.

“I think it is exciting that we have a new florist’s in the town and Sherrard Street is a gateway to the centre.

“There has been a growth in the number of independent retailers in the town.

“I think this is a great opportunity for Cheryl and Sam and we will support them in any way we can.

“We are seeing a rise in footfall through the town, which is great for retailers.”