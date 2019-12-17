Find out why this regal tipple is the toast of Belvoir Castle

The rich history of the Belvoir Estate has been the inspiration for the launch of a new handcrafted gin.
Belvoir Gin has been created by Brentingby Distillery, near Melton, and aims to reflect the history of the Castle.
Emma, Duchess of Rutland, said: “We’re thrilled with the wonderful Belvoir Gin created for us.
“We’re also delighted to be working with a high end artisan producer just a stone’s throw from our door.
“They’ve done a fantastic job of taking our brief and turning it into a wonderful gin fit for royalty.”
She said Brentingby’s master distiller Tom Nichol and founder Bruce Midgley had created a fine dry gin which marries juniper, coriander and angelica with fig, vanilla and chamomile.
Mr Midgley said: “Creating a gin with subtle differences and unique botanicals to represent the regal brief has been a test, but after long hours of careful consideration, a real Juniper forward crisp clean gin has arrived.”
The gin is priced at £39.99 for each embellished bottle with the distinctive Castle turrets shown in silhouette through the bottle.
The new creation is being sold in the Duchess’s Gallery in the estate’s artisan £2.4 million shopping village The Engine Yard.