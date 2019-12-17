Find out why this regal tipple is the toast of Belvoir Castle

Have your say

The rich history of the Belvoir Estate has been the inspiration for the launch of a new handcrafted gin.

Belvoir Gin has been created by Brentingby Distillery, near Melton, and aims to reflect the history of the Castle.

The new Belvoir Gin.

Emma, Duchess of Rutland, said: “We’re thrilled with the wonderful Belvoir Gin created for us.

“We’re also delighted to be working with a high end artisan producer just a stone’s throw from our door.

“They’ve done a fantastic job of taking our brief and turning it into a wonderful gin fit for royalty.”

She said Brentingby’s master distiller Tom Nichol and founder Bruce Midgley had created a fine dry gin which marries juniper, coriander and angelica with fig, vanilla and chamomile.

Mr Midgley said: “Creating a gin with subtle differences and unique botanicals to represent the regal brief has been a test, but after long hours of careful consideration, a real Juniper forward crisp clean gin has arrived.”

The gin is priced at £39.99 for each embellished bottle with the distinctive Castle turrets shown in silhouette through the bottle.

The new creation is being sold in the Duchess’s Gallery in the estate’s artisan £2.4 million shopping village The Engine Yard.