Fewer young Melton people are now out of work new figures show

The number of unemployed people aged 18 to 24 in the Melton borough has dropped by nearly 20 per cent in the last five years.

New figures released by JobCentre Plus show there are now 122 residents in this age group claiming out-of-work benefits locally, a reduction of eight per cent in the last year.

Overall in the borough, there are five per cent fewer people of all ages unemployed compared to the same time in 2018.

The employment rate for the Melton borough is 83.3 per cent according to the latest statistics, taken in March.

Melton Mowbray Jobcentre is holding a Jobs Fair event in their offices at Parkside on Wednesday September 25, from 10am to 12.30pm.

Employers who are currently recruiting will be present and work coaches will be available to pass on advice.