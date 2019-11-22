Fencing company near Melton is creating jobs as the business expands

Have your say

A fencing company in Melton has created jobs as its looks to cope with a growing demand for its products.

The Traditional Company, founded seven years ago, has just completed a move into new fabrication premises at Burrough Court Estate near Oakham.

The business employs 20 staff with plans to recruit more people over the next few years.

Joint managing director David House said: “This is an exciting time for us.

“The new site and the expansion of our facilities will allow us to support the market both on a supply-only and supply and installation basis.

“As such we will continue to prosper and create high quality jobs in the UK.

“We make the sort of traditional five rail fencing seen in country parks and around new housing developments, which has graced our big country homes for hundreds of years.”

Joint managing director Martin Kilgour said: “We are making about 2km of fencing and 1km of edging a month.

“We have doubled production in the past few years, largely driven by new-builds keen to sell properties with traditional fencing.”

Mr Kilgour added: “We are fortunate to be working with some of the country’s leading architects and landscape gardeners.”