‘Farmers need more mental health support’

An appeal has been made for more support to be given to farmers to help them deal with mental health issues.

The call was made by the East Midlands branch of the National Farmers Union (NFU) after new research revealed that 84 per cent of farmers aged under 40 believed that mental health is the biggest challenge they now face.

The study, by Farm Safety Foundation, found that farmworkers are dealing with a variety of problems which are putting them at greater risk.

These include extended amounts of time working in isolation, a blurring between work and home life, and financial uncertainty.

Brexit, changing consumer habits and the climate crisis present further threats to the industry.

James Peck, of East Midlands NFU, told the Melton Times: “Many farmers struggling with their mental health have turned to charities for support and these services will undoubtedly become even more important in the future, but this needs to go beyond charity support.

“We need to see the government providing more medical resource in rural communities to ensure farmers can get the help they need and deserve.”

Latest figures show that in 2018 there were 83 suicides amongst people working in agriculture and related trades in England and Wales.

It is not clear how many of these were related to mental health issues through working in the industry.

Mr Peck added: “The British farming industry is in the midst of momentous change, not only on a national scale with Brexit but in the universal fight against climate change too.

“These challenges, alongside the hugely diverse issues that running a farm business entails, can be incredibly stressful and have a negative impact on mental wellbeing.

“And like many people, it is an area farmers have often been reluctant to talk about.

“It’s sometimes tough to admit to having a problem with your mental health, but I would urge people who do to speak to someone – anyone – about it. There’s an awful lot of help out there, you just need to find the strength to take that first step.”

The NFU provides mental health guidance and tips to its 46,000 members via its website, at www.nfuonline.com, as well as taking part in national campaigns highlighting the issue, like the recent Mind Your Head Week.