Family-run Long Clawson nursery to close after 30 years

A nursery which has looked after generations of young children at Long Clawson over the last 30 years is to close this month.

Brunts Farmhouse Day Nursery was started by Terry and Gillian Bailey in 1990 in purpose-built rooms on land to the rear of their home.

It initially took in 16 children and after being taken over by the couple’s daughter, Belinda Bailey-Cowen, and her husband Jonathan, it more than doubled its capacity.

Mrs Bailey-Cowen said the business was no longer viable and they had reluctantly decided to close on March 27 with the loss of 12 full and part-time jobs.

“It was such a hard decision to close the nursery,” she told the Melton Times.

“It belonged to my parents and has been in the family for 30 years so it is incredibly sentimental.

“But it is not making any money at all and is costing us money to keep it going.

“We’ve not replaced the children we lost in September and we have another 11 going off to school this September.

“We can have up to 38 children but we have only been getting 20 a day in recent months.

“The government keep putting up the minimum wage level and our only income is fees so we decided we could not carry on.”

The nursery boasts four large, clean and bright group rooms with separate sleep and messy activity areas and a secure outdoor space with a range of activities including a children’s vegetable garden, mud-pie kitchen and a creative area.

Mrs Bailey-Cowen added: “The parents have been so lovely about it since we announced we were closing.

“We have had children who have gone off to university and its been lovely to see how their lives have progressed so it is a big shame to have to close.”

The Bailey-Cowens have recently taken over the former Cafe and Deli on the Sands at Long Clawson and have relaunched it as The Clawson Kitchen.