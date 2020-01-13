Expansion for Melton firm that is spanning the globe

Have your say

A heath and safety training specialist in Melton is enjoying success across the world.

Broadhead Global was set up just four years ago and is now active in 50 countries in most continents.

The business, which has just expanded with a move from Sileby to the Pera business park, in Nottingham Road, has seen staff numbers rise.

Managing director, Darren Broadhead, said: “This move represents another significant milestone for our fast-growing company.

“Within 10 months of us being here, we’ve given a super sharp focus to our marketing strategy, rebranded our business and recruited specialist staff.

“We’ve grown beyond anything we first imagined.

“We’re working with clients in more than 50 countries with global names such as Tarmac, Hanson, Lhoist and Essentra Packaging.

He added: “What makes our business truly global, is having our office based in a small vibrant market town, whilst working all over the world. We’re attracting new specialist talent to come and work with us from across the UK – whilst working with local talent to promote our future growth.”

The company, which was created by Darren and Katy Broadhead, provides health and safety leadership coaching and training to firms in construction, quarrying and manufacturing and professional and trade bodies in the UK, America, Spain, Singapore, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Brazil, China, UAE and Thailand.

Business Manager, Katy Broadhead, said: “Our relocation to an iconic building in the town is all part of an exciting year for us.

“It’s given us access to trusted and talented local businesses who are working to support our growth.”