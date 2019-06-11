Double awards success for Melton-based HSSP Architects

A Melton Mowbray-based team of architects is celebrating after a double success at a prestigious awards contest.

HSSP Architects, on the PERA Business Park, in Nottingham Road, saw two of its projects honoured at the LABC East Midlands Building Excellence Awards.

The HSSP team at the summit during its Welsh three peaks challenge.

The projects were the regeneration of the Grade II listed Wyndham Lodge, in Melton, which won the Best Change of Use of an Existing Building or Conversion award and its apartment development at the former Conservative Club site in Rothley, which was highly commended in the Best Small New Housing Development category.

The presentation ceremony took place in Leicester in front of an audience of more than 300 guests from across the industry.

James Botterill, director for HSSP, said: “We’re thrilled the judges recognised our Wyndham Lodge project as an example of how inspired design and craftsmanship can revitalise an important historical building.”

“We worked tirelessly with the client and the contractors, M Snutch Builders & Contractors, to sympathetically restore and convert Wyndham Lodge into outstanding luxury apartments.

Richard Cooper, HSSP director, said: “Our team worked incredibly hard on the Rothley project to create a superb building that is befitting of its very special location.”

The team was also put through its paces in the fund-raising Welsh three peaks challenge that involved 500 miles of driving, 18 miles of walking and a total ascent of 2,334 metres climbing Pen y Fan in South Wales, Cadair Idris in mid-Wales and Snowdon, North Wales.

The team has raised £2,000 to help the construction of swimming pool changing facilities at Asfordby Captain’s Close Primary School.