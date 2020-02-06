Design agency seeks to recruit staff in Melton

A creative design company is looking to create jobs in Melton Mowbray.

Called me&him, the agency was set up by award-winning directors Paul Ingle (me) and Keelan Ross (him) who are now looking to hire three more staff - two developers and a designer.

The agency, which enjoys double-digit profits and has five employees, is based in Giraffe House at Burrough Court and last year won nine of 10 projects for which it tendered.

Mr Ingle said: “We’re lucky enough to work in an industry where creativity is what we live and breathe, but that work and talent doesn’t have to be in the big cities.

“Leicestershire is increasingly becoming proof of that. We hope that the exciting year ahead for our agency interests local candidates as there is plenty of work to be done.”

The company’s client portfolio includes automotive; arts; education and luxury property, with a number of new projects to be rolled out in 2020.

Interested candidates can expect to get knee-deep into an array of projects, flourishing their creative skills from animation to superb web design.

Benefits include a free gym and on-site parking, flexible working, a new iMac and two weeks off over Christmas plus 25 days’ annual leave.