Crowds gather for relaunch of popular Melton community building and cafe

Melton’s popular Samworth Centre was officially relaunched as Mary’s Place this week with visitors encouraged to have a look around the building, which is used as a cafe and a centre for church and community activities.

BBC Radio Leicester presenter Ben Jackson cut the ribbon at a special opening event on Tuesday afternoon at the Burton Street premises.

The new signage at Mary's Place in Burton Street EMN-190925-113729001

It has been operating for 14 years after receiving initial funding from the Samworth Foundation.

Managers are keen to promote the building for wider community use and a new website - www.marysplace.org.uk/ - has gone live to mark the relaunch.

The Parish Office is open at Mary’s Place every weekday morning from 10am to 12noon for baptism and wedding bookings and all general parish enquiries

The Café @ Mary’s offers a bright and cheerful place for a cuppa and some delicious food - opening hours are 9am-2.30 pm Monday to Friday and 9am-2pm on Saturdays.

Mary's Place cafe manager Carol Sloan with volunteers EMN-190925-113815001

Rooms are available to hire and can be booked all day, seven days a week, with catering services available.

Telephone manager Linda Abbott on 01664 503521 for more details about the centre and its facilities.

The cafe at Mary's Place EMN-190925-113804001