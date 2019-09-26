Contenders announced for Best of Melton Awards 2019

Have your say

We will be crowning the winners of our 2019 Best of Melton Awards tomorrow evening (Friday) in a glittering ceremony at the Scalford Country House Hotel.

The awards celebrate all that is great about Melton Mowbray and they recognise and reward businesses, events, individuals and organisations which make the borough such a great place to live and work.

Our host for the evening will be Ian Stringer, who many will know from his commentaries on over 1,000 Leicester City FC matches for BBC Radio Leicester, including the recent Premier League winning season.

Ian was also once a contestant on the BBC business reality show, The Apprentice. He was fired by Lord Sugar during the 2008 season.

Look out for next week’s issue of the Melton Times (October 3) for a full list of winners, their reactions and a big spread of photos from the night.

Nominations have been received for the Best of Melton Awards over the last few months and our judging panel have whittled them down to the following shortlists:

AFTER DARK AWARD:

Melton Gig Guide, BeerHeadZ, The Grapes.

BEST INDEPENDENT RETAILER:

Melton Sports, Denhams, Sophie Elise, White Boutique.

BEST NEW BUSINESS:

31 Degrees, Vine Farm, Lakeside.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:

Tenders UK, Weio, Gates Garden Centre, Brocklebys, Melton Sports.

BEST PLACES TO EAT AND DRINK:

Ontero, The Elms Cafe, Anne of Cleves, La Perla, Miss Bs Tearooms, Anchor Inn (Nether Broughton).

EMPLOYEE/TEAM OF THE YEAR:

Beauty Box, Simon Alban Ross (Anchor Inn), Tenders UK.

LEISURE AND TOURISM AWARD:

Midshire Trike Tours, Gates Garden Centre, Melton Carnegie Museum.

YOUNG BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR:

Michelle Roffe, Emma Thomas, Madeline Lambers, Ryan Mee.

APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR:

Aleksandra Kaczynska (Melton Borough Council), Rebecca Gray (Duncan and Toplis).

CUSTOMER FOCUS AWARD:

Bray House Veterinary Practice, The Elms Cafe, Specsavers Melton Mowbray, Miss Bs Tearooms.

CHILD OF COURAGE:

Evie Moore, Finlay Billingsley, Harry and Grace Barker.

INSPIRATIONAL YOUNG PERSON:

Lois Quinn, George Icke, Dean (Melton In Bloom).

CONTRIBUTION TO THE COMMUNITY AWARD:

Melton In Bloom, Sharon Brown (The Grapes), Royal Voluntary Service (Leicestershire and Rutland branch), Freda Greaves.

COMMUNITY PROJECT OF THE YEAR:

Mummy Meetups, 103 The Eye, LGBT Melton, My Melton.

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR:

To be announced on the night.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD:

To be announced on the night.