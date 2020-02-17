Commercial refurbishment firm in Melton bolsters top team

A commercial refurbishment and fit out firm in Melton Mowbray has strengthened its top team as the business looks to grow.

Onyx Interiors, based at the Pera Business Park, in Nottingham Road, has just appointed industry veteran Mark Howitt as its business development manager.

Onyx managing director Steve Roberts said: “We’re in a competitive industry, so investing in the future success of the company means having the right people in place.

“Our growth plans over the next three years are ambitious, so we’ll be focusing on raising our profile and visibility locally and nationally.

“We’ve been in the town for over 10 years – but not enough businesses know who we are or what we do, but we’re working to change that.”

Mr Roberts said he was confident Mr Howitt would make a big difference.

The firm, which has Savills, Cadbury, Canada Life, JP Morgan, Melton Education Trust, BMW and the AA as clients, transforms the interiors and exteriors of large buildings for the commercial, retail, industrial and educational sectors.

Mr Howitt said: “My niche is understanding the challenges faced by clients, landlords and surveyors and then finding real solutions at a price they can afford, delivered on time and on budget.”