Changing of the guard at Melton’s Royal British Legion branch

There is a changing of the guard in the running of the Melton branch of the Royal British Legion.

Danny O’Brien (59), who served in the army for 23 years, has taken over as chairman of the Thorpe End club to signal a new era.

Danny O'Brien, new chairman of the Melton branch of the Royal British Legion, fixes the flag pole damaged in recent stormy weather, with assistance from AG Property Solutions EMN-200221-095828001

He succeeds Bob Wilson, the veteran legion man who has served on the town branch’s committee for nearly 40 years.

Danny said his main focus was to get more people to visit the club and to attract community groups to use the facilities for meetings and events.

He told the Melton Times: “There are only two social clubs left in the town now - the Conservative club and us.

“If we lose these clubs they won’t ever come back so it’s important we get more of the community through the doors.

Legion chairman Danny O'Brien with the cherry picker crew from AG Property Solutions who helped fix the storm-damaged flag pole EMN-200221-095840001

“A lot of people still have the opinion that the legion is a club for ex-services people but it isn’t and we need to get away from that view.

“It’s a facility that needs to be used and I am going to spend the next year or so promoting it so we get community groups and people like the Scouts using it.

“We’ve got a function room and a skittles room and these are great facilities which more people can be using.”

Danny served with the Royal Signals during his military career and saw tours of Kosovo and Northern Ireland during his service.

Bob Wilson, who has stepped down as Melton Royal British Legion chairman after serving nearly 40 years EMN-200221-095816001

He is passionate about the work the Royal British Legion does in supporting current and former members of the armed forces and their families.

“We’ve had a lot of older people on the Melton committee for years and people like Bob have given great service,” said Danny.

“We will now have some new young blood on the committee with a few new members and I want to support the Poppy Appeal and get more community use of the club for the time that I am chairman and I am determined to do the job for at least five years.”

Danny has been busy in the last week fixing the flag pole outside the legion headquarters after it was damaged by the recent stormy weather.

Melton-based company AG Property Solutions came forward to offer the use of a cherry picker so repairs could be made.

Danny, who is also well known in the town as a youth football coach and is currently involved with Asfordby FC, added: “I put out an appeal on Facebook for help and I was very grateful when the company said they would help us free of charge.”