Bypass could be a road to growth for Melton-based Hallmark Consumer Services

A family-owned company in Melton is looking to double the size of its operations over the next five years.

The ambitious growth plan has been put together by fulfilment solution experts Hallmark Consumer Services, based in Green Bank, Saxby Road.

Phil Hall, managing director of the storage, distribution and customer services firm that is the driving force behind BBC Countryfile’s popular calendar, said: “We have outlined a five year ambitious growth plan.

“It will involve doubling the capacity of our 40,000 sq ft warehouse.

“We are a Melton company and want to remain here. The completion of the Melton bypass will be fantastic for us and will enable us to improve our delivery service.”

The £5 million a year turnover company was created 27 years ago by chairman Chris Hall.

It currently employs 65 people with that figure doubling in the peak season of September to January.

A feather in the cap for Hallmark has been its annual task of delivering the BBC Countryfile calendar, which is sold to raise funds for Children in Need.

Mr Hall said: “We have been involved with this since 2007 and have grown its sales every year.

“The financial risk is all ours. The BBC supplies the photographs and we oversee the rest of the production and distribution.

“It is up to us to make sure the calendar sells.

“Last year we sold 500,000 copies and raised £2 million.”

Looking ahead, as for so many firms, Brexit is an ongoing frustration.

Mr Hall said: “We deliver across Europe and have spent a lot of unnecessary time working out various scenarios for our customers in preparation for a March 29 departure.”

