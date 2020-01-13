Building society staff raise thousands for Melton emergency responders

Staff at a Melton building society have raised £2,210 for a group of volunteer who respond to emergencies in the area.

Representatives of The Melton Building Society were delighted to present a cheque to Ina and Peter Scott from Melton Community First Responders.

The beneficiaries were chosen as the company’s charity of the year last year and staff raised a total of over £5,754 for first responders in the Melton, Grantham and Oakham areas.

First Responders make a huge impact in supporting the ambulance service when they are dispatched by their local 999 service and respond to patients in their homes, workplaces or public locations.

In rural areas, community first responders have a much better chance of providing the immediate help needed prior to the arrival of an ambulance crew.

They give up their spare time to attend emergencies and rely on funding from local communities.