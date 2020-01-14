Boots ramp up security at Melton store after three break-ins

Boots have ramped up security at their Melton store following three separate break-ins last month.

We reported last week that in one incident, on December 23, burglars broke in with an axe and were confronted by members of the public before making off.

Windows were smashed before perfume and aftershave was stolen in earlier raids, on December 12 and December 17.

Cameras have now been installed in the front windows of the Cheapside premises in the last week in a bid to prevent further burglaries.

A spokesperson for Boots UK said: “We can confirm there have been recent incidents at our Boots Melton Mowbray store.

“Temporary security equipment including cameras and alarms are currently being used while we look into additional protection for the store.

“At Boots, the safety of both colleagues and customers is our number one priority.

“We have a zero tolerance approach to crime in our stores and are committed to continually improving security measures for the protection of our customers, colleagues and property.”

Leicestershire Police would like to speak to anyone who has information about any of the break-ins or, in particular, anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage.

They also ask if anyone has been offered any perfume or aftershave at a discounted price in suspicious circumstances to contact them.

Call police on 101 quoting reference 19*684827 if you can help.