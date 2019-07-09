Bids sought to run Melton Country Park cafe and visitor centre

Bids are being invited from businesses and community organisations which are interested in running the visitor centre and cafe at Melton Country Park.

We reported last week that the facilities were being operated on a temporary basis this summer by Sunny Skies Enterprise CIC - a community group which supports people with learning disabilities - and by Melton Space, a non-profit organisation made up of people who make and fix items and share ideas and skills.

But Melton Borough Council is now seeking a more permanent operator to succeed Melton Learning Hub, which pulled out in February to focus its activities at its main town base.

The new tenant at the centre and cafe, which is sited at the Wymondham Way entrance to the park, would take over from September.

Council leader, Joe Orson, said: “We are very lucky to have this wonderful facility in such beautiful surroundings.

“There has been a great amount of interest in the site already so I would strongly encourage anyone interested in the premises to have a look at the tender documents and submit a bid.”

Applications will be assessed based on the strength of the business case provided by the bidder which outlines the community benefit, operational value and best value for money.

The bidding invitation is open now and will close at 5pm on August 5.

Go online to the council website at http://www.melton.gov.uk/info/200265/council_land_and_property/1201/country_park_lease_opportunity for more details.