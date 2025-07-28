Beefing up food security at Melton Mowbray

Ben Harman, Neil Shand & Hugh Brown

The National Beef Association’s Beef Expo industry showcase will highlight the threat to critical food security at the UK’s biggest town centre mart in 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Beef Association (NBA) is delighted to announce that their flagship biannual event, NBA Beef Expo is to be hosted by the country’s biggest town centre livestock mart in Melton Mowbray on Saturday, 30th May 2026. Under the banner of ‘Beefing Up Food Security’, Beef Expo’s ultra-competitive show classes in the National Commercial Cattle Show will once again put the very best of the UK’s commercial beef on display, and a programme of expert seminars and discussions will focus on the strategies required to drive the industry through its current challenges to a sustainable future.

As well as celebrating the UK’s world class beef industry, the one-day event will aim to raise public and political awareness of the potentially disastrous threats to the country’s beef supply chain, says NBA Chief Executive, Neil Shand: “We are at a critical juncture for beef production in the UK, whether it’s suckler or dairy bred beef. At Beef Expo next year, we will not hold back in pressing our politicians on the undeniable importance of supporting home-produced food. They continue to preach that food security is national security, yet we need to see tangible proof of this commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With current pressures increasing on the British beef industry, Beef Expo has never had a more vital role in bringing together breeders, farmers, and business stakeholders to demonstrate the strength and vitality of this critical aspect of the country’s home-grown food production.

“In 2026, Beef Expo will give us a platform to host a major political seminar once again, but that’s not all. We’re introducing a special livestock health and welfare hub to address pressing issues and provide vital resources. And on a positive note, we’ll be introducing the ‘Best Beef Burger Competition’ to showcase the incredible quality of our beef! It’s time to unite and demand the support our industry deserves, and it couldn’t be more fitting to hold Beef Expo at such an important centre for the livestock industry as Melton Mowbray.”

NBA Beef Expo will take place within the historic town centre livestock mart that has helped give Melton Mowbray the title of the ‘UK’s Rural Capital of Food’. With an uninterrupted history that stretches back over 1,000 years, the mart has been developed and tripled in size since 2017, becoming one of the country’s biggest and most successful livestock hubs, with customers coming from all corners of the country for commercial and pedigree sales, as well as the developing Stockyard food and drink destination in the old part of the Market.

Along with Ben Harman, Chair of the National Beef Association, Melton Mowbray Mart CEO Hugh Brown will be Joint Chair of the event: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the NBA Beef Expo next year with its timely focus on food security and resilient supply chains, which we and other marts form a key part of. We look forward to welcoming visitors, exhibitors, sponsors and speakers to Beef Expo, the Market, the Stockyard and this lovely town next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information about the event, along with details of sponsorship opportunities and stand and exhibition space can be found on the National Beef Association’s’ dedicated event web site – https://www.nationalbeefassociation.com/beef-expo/.