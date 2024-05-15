A.W. Lymn expands into Leicester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It will be the funeral directors' 28th funeral home

A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service, the Midlands’ award-winning independent family-run funeral directors, has expanded its extensive reach of care for the bereaved into Leicestershire with the opening of its latest funeral home in the centre of Bottesford.

With an impressive portfolio of 27 funeral homes across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, the latest funeral home located at William Roberts House on Bottesford High Street will be A.W. Lymn’s first branch in Leicestershire.

The family funeral directors was established in Sneinton in 1907, where its headquarters remain today. Since then, A.W. Lymn has cared for and supported the bereaved in the region for nearing 120 years, with quality of service and value for money at the heart of its ethos.

A.W. Lymn's new funeral home in Bottesford

The single-storey property in Bottesford, which was previously occupied by estate agents Richard Watkinson, will be equipped with A.W. Lymn facilities including a family arranging room and Chapel of Rest.

Pete Clarson, Commercial Director at A.W. Lymn, said: “This is a major milestone for A.W. Lymn, expanding our services across the Midlands and branching into Leicestershire. We’re proud to be opening our 28th funeral home and bringing our dedicated and experienced team of funeral directors to Bottesford and its surrounding areas.

“Already 2024 has been a triumphant year with several key milestones and new projects underway for both the business and our staff, such as the recent planning permission success for our very first Barrow site and cemetery in Calverton. It’s a very busy time as we continue to expand our services across the region but throughout this our commitment to the highest standards of care for the families we serve remains at the core of everything we do, as it has done for so many years.”

The funeral home will be run by Funeral Arranger, Andy McFeeters. On bringing his support to the local area, he said: “I am truly looking forward to meeting the people of Bottesford and its surrounding areas and offering them the personalised and reassuring services and support that A.W. Lymn has proudly provided for over a century.

“Being part of the community is incredibly important to us, so we plan to spend time getting to know this new area and working closely with locals to ensure we can meet each individual’s needs when it comes to bereavement support and guidance.”